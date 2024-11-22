RBC Capital Upgrades Flowserve (FLS)

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.35% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Flowserve is $64.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.35% from its latest reported closing price of $60.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Flowserve is 4,093MM, a decrease of 9.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 917 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flowserve. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLS is 0.23%, an increase of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 156,808K shares. The put/call ratio of FLS is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 15,388K shares representing 11.71% ownership of the company.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 10,765K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,760K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 2.38% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 7,892K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,201K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,548K shares , representing a decrease of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 86.00% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 4,444K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,455K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Flowserve Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flowserve Corp. is one of the world's leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.