RBC Capital Upgrades Fastly (FSLY)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2024, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from Underperform to Sector Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.90% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fastly is 19.55. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $27.82. The average price target represents an increase of 20.90% from its latest reported closing price of 16.17.

The projected annual revenue for Fastly is 576MM, an increase of 18.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastly. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 6.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLY is 0.18%, an increase of 23.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.93% to 104,998K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLY is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 6,628K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,849K shares, representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 17.17% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,744K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing an increase of 92.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 1,390.02% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 4,588K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,398K shares, representing a decrease of 17.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 7.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,568K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,441K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 30.82% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,995K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,951K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 29.36% over the last quarter.

Fastly Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly's edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing its customers' applications as close to their end-users as possible - at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly's customers include many of the world's most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

