RBC Capital Upgrades Fair Isaac (LSE:0TIQ)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Fair Isaac (LSE:0TIQ) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,900 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fair Isaac. This is an increase of 140 owner(s) or 7.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0TIQ is 0.48%, an increase of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 25,443K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 820K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares , representing a decrease of 14.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Valley Forge Advisors holds 784K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 1.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 737K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 22.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 679K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 663K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 46.92% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

