RBC Capital Upgrades Fair Isaac (FICO)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.36% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fair Isaac is $2,119.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1,269.57 to a high of $2,730.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.36% from its latest reported closing price of $1,869.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fair Isaac is 1,847MM, an increase of 4.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,886 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fair Isaac. This is an increase of 136 owner(s) or 7.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FICO is 0.49%, an increase of 1.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 25,422K shares. The put/call ratio of FICO is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 820K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares , representing a decrease of 14.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Valley Forge Advisors holds 784K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 1.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 737K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 22.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 679K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 663K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 46.92% over the last quarter.

Fair, Isaac Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.