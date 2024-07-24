RBC Capital Upgrades Estée Lauder Companies (LSE:0JTM)

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2024, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Estée Lauder Companies (LSE:0JTM) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,779 funds or institutions reporting positions in Estée Lauder Companies. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JTM is 0.25%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 231,787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edgewood Management holds 8,000K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,246K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JTM by 4.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,946K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,944K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JTM by 3.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,870K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,677K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JTM by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,505K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,163K shares , representing an increase of 24.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JTM by 34.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,513K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,364K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JTM by 3.72% over the last quarter.

