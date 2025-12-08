RBC Capital Upgrades Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.79% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Equity LifeStyle Properties is $71.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.12 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 15.79% from its latest reported closing price of $61.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Equity LifeStyle Properties is 1,628MM, an increase of 6.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,054 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity LifeStyle Properties. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELS is 0.34%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 238,709K shares. The put/call ratio of ELS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,388K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,918K shares , representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 8,367K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares , representing an increase of 87.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 695.34% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,855K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,036K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 58.02% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 6,824K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,149K shares , representing an increase of 24.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 10.00% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,749K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,808K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.