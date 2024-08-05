RBC Capital Upgrades EPR Properties - Preferred Stock (EPR.PRG)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for EPR Properties - Preferred Stock (NYSE:EPR.PRG) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPR Properties - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPR.PRG is 0.62%, an increase of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 1,889K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 564K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR.PRG by 13.91% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 392K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR.PRG by 2.20% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 274K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR.PRG by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund holds 161K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR.PRG by 1.11% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund holds 132K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

