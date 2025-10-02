RBC Capital Upgrades Crown Castle (CCI)

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.83% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Crown Castle is $120.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 25.83% from its latest reported closing price of $95.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Crown Castle is 7,277MM, an increase of 12.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,881 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crown Castle. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCI is 0.41%, an increase of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 479,454K shares. The put/call ratio of CCI is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 30,323K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,289K shares , representing an increase of 10.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,005K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,388K shares , representing a decrease of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 17.37% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,185K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,154K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 1.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,008K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,739K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,587K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,859K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCI by 14.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.