RBC Capital Upgrades Clearwater Paper (CLW)

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.93% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Clearwater Paper is $48.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 75.93% from its latest reported closing price of $27.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clearwater Paper is 2,142MM, an increase of 1.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearwater Paper. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 8.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLW is 0.10%, an increase of 16.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 18,547K shares. The put/call ratio of CLW is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 1,300K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares , representing an increase of 20.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 37.89% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,289K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares , representing an increase of 15.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 37.53% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,078K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121K shares , representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 10.79% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 495K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares , representing an increase of 18.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 32.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 487K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearwater Paper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

