RBC Capital Upgrades Clearwater Paper (CLW)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from Sector Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clearwater Paper is 38.76. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 18.64% from its latest reported closing price of 32.67.

The projected annual revenue for Clearwater Paper is 2,175MM, an increase of 4.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearwater Paper. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLW is 0.09%, a decrease of 5.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 17,197K shares. The put/call ratio of CLW is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,653K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,684K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 5.20% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,250K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 6.64% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,026K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 4.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 486K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 404K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Clearwater Paper Background Information

Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

