RBC Capital Upgrades Church & Dwight (WBAG:CHD)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Church & Dwight (WBAG:CHD) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.04% Upside

As of April 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Church & Dwight is € 94,79/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 75,75 to a high of € 110,25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.04% from its latest reported closing price of € 86,14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Church & Dwight is 6,178MM, an increase of 1.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,808 funds or institutions reporting positions in Church & Dwight. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHD is 0.25%, an increase of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 252,318K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,999K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,536K shares , representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 16.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,784K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,689K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,128K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,336K shares , representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 89.42% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 6,847K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,857K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 12.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,834K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,631K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 10.65% over the last quarter.

