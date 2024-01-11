RBC Capital Upgrades Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from Sector Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.90% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chesapeake Utilities is 123.42. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents an increase of 16.90% from its latest reported closing price of 105.58.

The projected annual revenue for Chesapeake Utilities is 787MM, an increase of 16.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chesapeake Utilities. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPK is 0.12%, a decrease of 15.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 15,072K shares. The put/call ratio of CPK is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,502K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,527K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 16.13% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,202K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 17.97% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 624K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 9.21% over the last quarter.

FVD - First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund holds 620K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares, representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 540K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Chesapeake Utilities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery compan which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses.

