RBC Capital Upgrades CALIDA Holding (LSE:0QP3)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for CALIDA Holding (LSE:0QP3) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.52% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for CALIDA Holding is 34.60 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 34.26 GBX to a high of 35.62 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 103.52% from its latest reported closing price of 17.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CALIDA Holding is 380MM, an increase of 64.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in CALIDA Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QP3 is 0.00%, an increase of 4.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.34% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing a decrease of 1,419.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QP3 by 93.79% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 19.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QP3 by 1.86% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 42.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QP3 by 31.43% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 85.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QP3 by 461.15% over the last quarter.

