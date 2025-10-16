Stocks
RBC Capital Upgrades BCE (BCE)

October 16, 2025 — 08:05 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for BCE (NYSE:BCE) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.69% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BCE is $25.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.73 to a high of $32.38. The average price target represents an increase of 8.69% from its latest reported closing price of $23.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BCE is 25,829MM, an increase of 5.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in BCE. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCE is 0.16%, an increase of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 403,006K shares. BCE / BCE Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BCE is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 56,089K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,933K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCE by 16.49% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 41,307K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,328K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCE by 4.43% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 31,636K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,848K shares , representing an increase of 18.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCE by 40.85% over the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 31,083K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,249K shares , representing an increase of 18.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCE by 20.82% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 25,200K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,277K shares , representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCE by 14.30% over the last quarter.

