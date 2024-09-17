RBC Capital Upgrades Aramark (LSE:0HHB)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Aramark (LSE:0HHB) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.73% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aramark is 39.32 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 35.47 GBX to a high of 42.67 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.73% from its latest reported closing price of 37.91 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aramark is 19,744MM, a decrease of 1.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 781 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aramark. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HHB is 0.30%, an increase of 21.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.40% to 335,043K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 22,152K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,713K shares , representing a decrease of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HHB by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 16,929K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,823K shares , representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHB by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 14,818K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,392K shares , representing an increase of 9.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHB by 13.64% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 14,371K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,913K shares , representing a decrease of 17.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HHB by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 14,202K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,802K shares , representing a decrease of 32.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HHB by 19.03% over the last quarter.

