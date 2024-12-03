RBC Capital Upgrades AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.73% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for AngloGold Ashanti is $34.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 38.73% from its latest reported closing price of $24.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AngloGold Ashanti is 4,769MM, a decrease of 10.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in AngloGold Ashanti. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AU is 0.37%, an increase of 11.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 182,088K shares. The put/call ratio of AU is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 22,921K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,840K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AU by 4.91% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 19,208K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,169K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AU by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 6,793K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,337K shares , representing a decrease of 37.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AU by 79.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,847K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,796K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AU by 19.08% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,677K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,909K shares , representing a decrease of 39.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AU by 81.76% over the last quarter.

AngloGold Ashanti Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is a global gold mining company. It was formed in 2004 by the merger of AngloGold and the Ashanti Goldfields Corporation. It is now a global gold producer with 21 operations on four continents.

