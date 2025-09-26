RBC Capital Upgrades Alkermes (ALKS)

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Alkermes (NasdaqGS:ALKS) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.91% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alkermes is $42.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 57.91% from its latest reported closing price of $27.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alkermes is 1,364MM, a decrease of 9.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 837 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkermes. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKS is 0.23%, an increase of 16.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 208,768K shares. The put/call ratio of ALKS is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,042K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,788K shares , representing a decrease of 17.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 32.14% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,822K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,050K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 6,411K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,483K shares , representing an increase of 30.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,810K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,739K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 22.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,337K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,149K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 19.87% over the last quarter.

