RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF)

In a report released today, Charles Weston from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF – Research Report), with a price target of p740.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.86.

According to TipRanks, Weston is an analyst with an average return of -12.9% and a 26.04% success rate.

Oxford BioMedica has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.99, which is a 29.27% upside from current levels. In a report released on May 8, Investec also upgraded the stock to a Buy with a p366.00 price target.

OXBDF market cap is currently $414.1M and has a P/E ratio of -2.12.

Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF) Company Description:

Oxford Biomedica Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of gene and cell therapy. The firm also provides bioprocessing and process development services to third parties. It operates through the Platform and Product segment. The Platform segment consists of the revenue generating bioprocessing and process development activities undertaken for third parties. The Product segment includes clinical and preclinical development of in vivo and ex vivo gene and cell therapy products which are owned by the group. The company was founded by Alan J. Kingsman and Susan M. Kingsman in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

