News & Insights

Stocks

RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Nexxen International (NEXN)

May 21, 2024 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by Christine Brown for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Swanson maintained a Buy rating on Nexxen International (NEXNResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $5.91.

Swanson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as PubMatic, Adobe, and International Business Machines. According to TipRanks, Swanson has an average return of -1.4% and a 47.66% success rate on recommended stocks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nexxen International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.60, representing a 28.60% upside. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.77 and a one-year low of $3.16. Currently, Nexxen International has an average volume of 50.67K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nexxen International (NEXN) Company Description:

Tremor International Ltd offers advertising technologies with operations in more than 60 countries. It offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive brand insight in mobile, leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users for every app, service, and brand. The group’s business divisions include Tremor Video, Unruly, RhythmOne, and Taptica. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from America and also has a presence in Asia, Europe, Israel, China, and other countries.

Read More on NEXN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.