RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Nexxen International (NEXN)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Swanson maintained a Buy rating on Nexxen International (NEXN – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $5.91.

Swanson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as PubMatic, Adobe, and International Business Machines. According to TipRanks, Swanson has an average return of -1.4% and a 47.66% success rate on recommended stocks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nexxen International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.60, representing a 28.60% upside. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.77 and a one-year low of $3.16. Currently, Nexxen International has an average volume of 50.67K.

Nexxen International (NEXN) Company Description:

Tremor International Ltd offers advertising technologies with operations in more than 60 countries. It offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive brand insight in mobile, leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users for every app, service, and brand. The group’s business divisions include Tremor Video, Unruly, RhythmOne, and Taptica. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from America and also has a presence in Asia, Europe, Israel, China, and other countries.

