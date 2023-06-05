RBC Capital Reiterates Zillow Group Inc - (ZG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Zillow Group Inc - (NASDAQ:ZG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.01% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zillow Group Inc - is 51.71. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.01% from its latest reported closing price of 45.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zillow Group Inc - is 1,905MM, an increase of 0.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 888 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group Inc -. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZG is 0.33%, an increase of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.34% to 159,291K shares. The put/call ratio of ZG is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 15,797K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,394K shares, representing a decrease of 130.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 50.85% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 13,675K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,741K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 126,078.25% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,056K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,636K shares, representing an increase of 62.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 175.48% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,929K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 92.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 1,666.88% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 6,222K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,950K shares, representing an increase of 20.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 44.92% over the last quarter.

Zillow Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zillow Group, Inc. is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most-visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions. Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy® and HotPads®.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.