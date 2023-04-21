RBC Capital Reiterates Webster Financial (WBS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Webster Financial is $59.67. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 54.51% from its latest reported closing price of $38.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Webster Financial is $2,466MM, a decrease of 1.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SHE - SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 30.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 38.89% over the last quarter.

VMIDX - Mid Cap Index Fund holds 238K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 7.16% over the last quarter.

Quantbot Technologies holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 35K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 22.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 970 funds or institutions reporting positions in Webster Financial. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBS is 0.29%, a decrease of 14.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 183,617K shares. The put/call ratio of WBS is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Webster Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $32.6 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender.

See all Webster Financial regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.