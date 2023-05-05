RBC Capital Reiterates Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 165.48% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wave Life Sciences is 9.69. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 165.48% from its latest reported closing price of 3.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wave Life Sciences is 10MM, a decrease of 35.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wave Life Sciences. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 15.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WVE is 0.46%, an increase of 22.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 71,783K shares. The put/call ratio of WVE is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 17,202K shares representing 17.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 7,098K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,805K shares, representing a decrease of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 85.33% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 6,000K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,622K shares, representing a decrease of 27.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 67.16% over the last quarter.

M28 Capital Management holds 5,903K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,982K shares, representing a decrease of 35.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 30.94% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 5,527K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares, representing an increase of 74.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 637.58% over the last quarter.

Wave Life Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wave Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company's proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future.

See all Wave Life Sciences regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.