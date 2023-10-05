RBC Capital Reiterates Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,036.94% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viracta Therapeutics is 8.92. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 1,036.94% from its latest reported closing price of 0.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Viracta Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viracta Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRX is 0.01%, a decrease of 21.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.39% to 10,154K shares. The put/call ratio of VIRX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 3,615K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,520K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRX by 18.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 814K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 698K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 690K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viracta Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.