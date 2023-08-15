RBC Capital Reiterates Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 633.81% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viracta Therapeutics is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 633.81% from its latest reported closing price of 1.39.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Viracta Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viracta Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 16.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRX is 0.01%, an increase of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 12,406K shares. The put/call ratio of VIRX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Bvf holds 3,615K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Citadel Advisors holds 1,557K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRX by 10.82% over the last quarter.
Rubric Capital Management holds 1,487K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRX by 27.62% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 814K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Laurion Capital Management holds 698K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Viracta Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.
Additional reading:
- Viracta Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update Achieved efficacy threshold to advance Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) peripheral T-cell lymphoma into Stage 2 becoming the leading indication in pivot
- Viracta Therapeutics Appoints Darrel P. Cohen, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer
- Viracta Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Program Updates Pivotal NAVAL-1 trial of Nana-val in Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma accelerating globally; update on first lymphoma subtype that may
- Consulting Agreement between the Company and Lisa Rojkjaer, M.D., dated May 5, 2023
- Viracta Therapeutics Announces Departure of Chief Medical Officer
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.