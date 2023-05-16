RBC Capital Reiterates Verve Therapeutics (VERV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.16% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verve Therapeutics is 43.12. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 144.16% from its latest reported closing price of 17.66.

The projected annual revenue for Verve Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 93.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verve Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERV is 0.17%, a decrease of 22.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 69,518K shares. The put/call ratio of VERV is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 10,549K shares representing 17.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 4,482K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,366K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 39.32% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,598K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares, representing an increase of 45.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 11.98% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,777K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,363K shares, representing an increase of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 25.61% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,403K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares, representing an increase of 13.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 56.95% over the last quarter.

Verve Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verve Therapeutics is a biotechnology company created with a singular focus: to protect the world from heart disease. Founded by world-leading experts in cardiovascular medicine, human genetics and gene editing, the company aims to develop transformative, once-and-done therapies for coronary heart disease. Verve’s gene editing medicines are designed to safely edit the genome of adults and mimic naturally occurring gene variants to permanently lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels. The company is advancing a pipeline of precision genetic medicines, led by VERVE-101, which is being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, a potentially fatal genetic heart disease.

Key filings for this company:

