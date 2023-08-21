RBC Capital Reiterates Uniti Group (UNIT) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.14% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Uniti Group is 5.67. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.14% from its latest reported closing price of 5.24.

The projected annual revenue for Uniti Group is 1,184MM, an increase of 3.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uniti Group. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNIT is 0.09%, a decrease of 12.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.96% to 247,485K shares. The put/call ratio of UNIT is 1.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 17,298K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,578K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNIT by 38.62% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,436K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,584K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNIT by 43.29% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 10,121K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,396K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,791K shares, representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNIT by 39.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,282K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,165K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNIT by 39.75% over the last quarter.

Uniti Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2020, Uniti owns over 123,000 fiber route miles, approximately 6.9 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

