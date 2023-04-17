RBC Capital Reiterates UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.97% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for UnitedHealth Group is $608.85. The forecasts range from a low of $536.31 to a high of $682.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.97% from its latest reported closing price of $511.79.

The projected annual revenue for UnitedHealth Group is $359,839MM, an increase of 7.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $25.20.

UnitedHealth Group Declares $1.65 Dividend

On February 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share ($6.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023 received the payment on March 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.65 per share.

At the current share price of $511.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.43%, the lowest has been 1.08%, and the highest has been 2.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VADCX - Invesco Equally-weighted S&p 500 Fund Class C holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 4.10% over the last quarter.

CALAMOS ADVISORS TRUST holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 8.80% over the last quarter.

JEPI - JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF holds 497K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing an increase of 18.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 7.26% over the last quarter.

Lyell Wealth Management holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 85.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 85.98% over the last quarter.

Nvwm holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 5.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4949 funds or institutions reporting positions in UnitedHealth Group. This is an increase of 170 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNH is 1.16%, a decrease of 20.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 959,886K shares. The put/call ratio of UNH is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Unitedhealth Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UnitedHealth Group is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services.

