RBC Capital Reiterates uniQure N.V. (QURE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for uniQure N.V. is 54.47. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 149.97% from its latest reported closing price of 21.79.

The projected annual revenue for uniQure N.V. is 201MM, an increase of 82.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in uniQure N.V.. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QURE is 0.18%, a decrease of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.49% to 42,548K shares. The put/call ratio of QURE is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,067K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,007K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 12.12% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,700K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,902K shares, representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 12.62% over the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 2,302K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,393K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 15.05% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,907K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,299K shares, representing a decrease of 20.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 14.68% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,748K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 36.27% over the last quarter.

uniQure N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases.

