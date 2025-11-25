RBC Capital Reiterates TWFG (TWFG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of TWFG (NasdaqGS:TWFG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.48% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for TWFG is $33.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 20.48% from its latest reported closing price of $27.66 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in TWFG. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 6.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWFG is 0.13%, an increase of 18.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 15,869K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,821K shares representing 18.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,455K shares , representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWFG by 12.80% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,138K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWFG by 39.38% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 954K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares , representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWFG by 18.89% over the last quarter.

BDFFX - BARON DISCOVERY FUND holds 785K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 760K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares , representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWFG by 18.38% over the last quarter.

