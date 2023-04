RBC Capital Reiterates Teladoc Health (TDOC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.07% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teladoc Health is 30.17. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.07% from its latest reported closing price of 27.41.

The projected annual revenue for Teladoc Health is 2,778MM, an increase of 12.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 781 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teladoc Health. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 6.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDOC is 0.14%, a decrease of 34.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 154,668K shares. The put/call ratio of TDOC is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 20,584K shares representing 12.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,928K shares, representing an increase of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 5.55% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 11,586K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,648K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 8,125K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,195K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 8,034K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,125K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,747K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,245K shares, representing a decrease of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 14.65% over the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals.

