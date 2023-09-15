RBC Capital Reiterates Sweetgreen Inc - (SG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Sweetgreen Inc - (NYSE:SG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.43% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sweetgreen Inc - is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 34.43% from its latest reported closing price of 12.14.

The projected annual revenue for Sweetgreen Inc - is 654MM, an increase of 25.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sweetgreen Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SG is 0.19%, a decrease of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.52% to 93,220K shares. The put/call ratio of SG is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 9,102K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,245K shares, representing an increase of 42.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 616.37% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 6,984K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,086K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 27.54% over the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 4,795K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 4,557K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Revolution Growth Management holds 3,481K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,681K shares, representing a decrease of 34.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 61.22% over the last quarter.

Sweetgreen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sweetgreen is an American fast casual restaurant chain that serves salads. It was founded in August 2007 by Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru, and Jonathan Neman, three months after they graduated from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

