RBC Capital Reiterates Surgery Partners (SGRY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.44% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Surgery Partners is 46.61. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.44% from its latest reported closing price of 37.16.

The projected annual revenue for Surgery Partners is 2,861MM, an increase of 9.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surgery Partners. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 9.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGRY is 0.27%, an increase of 25.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.02% to 140,524K shares. The put/call ratio of SGRY is 3.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Investors holds 58,248K shares representing 46.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,065K shares, representing an increase of 15.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 26.86% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,794K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Durable Capital Partners holds 5,854K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,134K shares, representing an increase of 63.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 208.87% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,479K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,391K shares, representing an increase of 19.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 45.52% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 3,754K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,648K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 28.82% over the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Surgery Partners is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 30 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities.

