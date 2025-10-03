RBC Capital Reiterates Suncor Energy (SU) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.30% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Suncor Energy is $45.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.69 to a high of $51.84. The average price target represents an increase of 10.30% from its latest reported closing price of $41.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Suncor Energy is 46,146MM, a decrease of 7.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,084 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suncor Energy. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SU is 0.40%, an increase of 10.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 966,914K shares. The put/call ratio of SU is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 61,356K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,941K shares , representing a decrease of 17.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 90.56% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 52,671K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 33,723K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,344K shares , representing an increase of 27.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 27,402K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,355K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 7.86% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 26,810K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,182K shares , representing an increase of 28.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 26.90% over the last quarter.

