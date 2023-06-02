RBC Capital Reiterates Stericycle (SRCL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.20% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stericycle is 58.40. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.20% from its latest reported closing price of 43.19.

The projected annual revenue for Stericycle is 2,870MM, an increase of 5.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 684 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stericycle. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRCL is 0.21%, a decrease of 19.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.31% to 107,902K shares. The put/call ratio of SRCL is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 6,688K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,963K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 32.35% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 6,429K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,332K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 12.33% over the last quarter.

Black Creek Investment Management holds 5,508K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,152K shares, representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 19.32% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 4,197K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,224K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 19.44% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,738K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,542K shares, representing a decrease of 21.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 33.05% over the last quarter.

Stericycle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people, promotes health and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 other countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement.

