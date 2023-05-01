RBC Capital Reiterates Stericycle (SRCL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.71% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stericycle is 59.67. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.71% from its latest reported closing price of 45.65.

The projected annual revenue for Stericycle is 2,870MM, an increase of 5.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stericycle. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRCL is 0.23%, an increase of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 112,159K shares. The put/call ratio of SRCL is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 6,963K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,839K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 12.14% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 6,332K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,684K shares, representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Black Creek Investment Management holds 5,152K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,107K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 22.82% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,542K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,386K shares, representing a decrease of 40.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 17.25% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,515K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,440K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Stericycle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people, promotes health and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 other countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

