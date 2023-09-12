RBC Capital Reiterates State Street (STT) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of State Street (NYSE:STT) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.38% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for State Street is 77.37. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 8.38% from its latest reported closing price of 71.39.

The projected annual revenue for State Street is 12,448MM, an increase of 1.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1664 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Street. This is a decrease of 98 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STT is 0.25%, a decrease of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.82% to 350,766K shares. The put/call ratio of STT is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 21,725K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,831K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 5.78% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 15,653K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,597K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 6.96% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,405K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,769K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 945.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,910K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,126K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 12.70% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 8,830K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,371K shares, representing a decrease of 40.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 257.70% over the last quarter.

State Street Background Information

State Street Background Information

State Street Corporation is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management andinvestment researchand trading. With $33.52 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.05 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide.

