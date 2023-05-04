RBC Capital Reiterates STAG Industrial (STAG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for STAG Industrial is 37.28. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 6.52% from its latest reported closing price of 35.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for STAG Industrial is 703MM, an increase of 4.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

STAG Industrial Declares $0.12 Dividend

On April 11, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.47 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $35.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.20%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.59%, the lowest has been 3.09%, and the highest has been 7.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.71 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 843 funds or institutions reporting positions in STAG Industrial. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STAG is 0.43%, an increase of 21.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 188,934K shares. The put/call ratio of STAG is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,991K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,126K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 1.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,463K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,345K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 7.27% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,125K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,434K shares, representing an increase of 13.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 25.24% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,617K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,550K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,242K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,726K shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 20.28% over the last quarter.

STAG Industrial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United Sta

See all STAG Industrial regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.