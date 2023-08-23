RBC Capital Reiterates Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.83% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spectrum Brands Holdings is 88.30. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.83% from its latest reported closing price of 81.89.

The projected annual revenue for Spectrum Brands Holdings is 3,195MM, an increase of 9.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spectrum Brands Holdings. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPB is 0.34%, an increase of 9.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 50,349K shares. The put/call ratio of SPB is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,221K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,169K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares, representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 24.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,834K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 8.29% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,690K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares, representing a decrease of 18.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 10.59% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,485K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,579K shares, representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 0.09% over the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature's Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®.

