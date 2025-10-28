RBC Capital Reiterates Southern Company - Corporate Bond (SOJD) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Southern Company - Corporate Bond (NYSE:SOJD) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.89% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is $22.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.52 to a high of $25.36. The average price target represents an increase of 3.89% from its latest reported closing price of $21.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is 28,926MM, an increase of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Company - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 9.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOJD is 0.37%, an increase of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.92% to 9,319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,166K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,450K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 8.46% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,534K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627K shares , representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 2.14% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 1,225K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 10.61% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 722K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 6.88% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 465K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares , representing a decrease of 7.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 3.77% over the last quarter.

