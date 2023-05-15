RBC Capital Reiterates SelectQuote (SLQT) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.90% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for SelectQuote is 2.47. The forecasts range from a low of 1.26 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 108.90% from its latest reported closing price of 1.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SelectQuote is 924MM, an increase of 0.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in SelectQuote. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 9.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLQT is 0.36%, an increase of 30.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 87,404K shares. The put/call ratio of SLQT is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookside Equity Partners holds 17,679K shares representing 10.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Abrams Bison Investments holds 7,911K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 5,465K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,325K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,085K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,953K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLQT by 12.94% over the last quarter.

SelectQuote Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote’s success: a force of more than 1,500 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.