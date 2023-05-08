RBC Capital Reiterates salesforce.com (CRM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.10% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for salesforce.com is 225.45. The forecasts range from a low of 146.45 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.10% from its latest reported closing price of 197.59.

The projected annual revenue for salesforce.com is 34,736MM, an increase of 10.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3372 funds or institutions reporting positions in salesforce.com. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRM is 0.62%, a decrease of 1.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 852,592K shares. The put/call ratio of CRM is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,880K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,207K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,293K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,387K shares, representing a decrease of 15.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 21.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,117K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,555K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 12.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,417K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,967K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 12.52% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 14,023K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,875K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 36.41% over the last quarter.

Salesforce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers.

