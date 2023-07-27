RBC Capital Reiterates RLI (RLI) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of RLI (NYSE:RLI) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.20% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for RLI is 162.52. The forecasts range from a low of 152.51 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.20% from its latest reported closing price of 137.50.

The projected annual revenue for RLI is 1,349MM, a decrease of 31.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.56.

RLI Declares $0.27 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 received the payment on June 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $137.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.82%, the lowest has been 1.67%, and the highest has been 6.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.32 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 719 funds or institutions reporting positions in RLI. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLI is 0.27%, an increase of 8.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 44,663K shares. The put/call ratio of RLI is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,867K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,847K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 33.22% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,409K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,432K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 51.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,334K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 4.72% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,248K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Markel holds 1,197K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RLI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI's products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries - RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI's insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 45 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 25 consecutive years.

