RBC Capital Reiterates Resmed (RMD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Resmed (NYSE:RMD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Resmed is 265.15. The forecasts range from a low of 223.21 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 47.93% from its latest reported closing price of 179.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Resmed is 4,363MM, an increase of 3.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resmed. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMD is 0.25%, an increase of 5.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 105,200K shares. The put/call ratio of RMD is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,550K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,453K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,250K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,048K shares, representing a decrease of 18.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 14.11% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 3,504K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,482K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 5.76% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,431K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 2.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,428K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Resmed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ResMed pioneers innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Its comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, the company improves quality of life, reduces the impact of chronic disease, and lowers costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.