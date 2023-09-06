RBC Capital Reiterates Repligen (RGEN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.98% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Repligen is 201.57. The forecasts range from a low of 166.65 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.98% from its latest reported closing price of 169.41.

The projected annual revenue for Repligen is 825MM, an increase of 13.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1008 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repligen. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGEN is 0.27%, a decrease of 15.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 67,855K shares. The put/call ratio of RGEN is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,717K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,762K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 74.34% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,404K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 24.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,646K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,636K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 22.00% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 1,594K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 21.82% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,571K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 20.64% over the last quarter.

Repligen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Its primary customers are biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Its corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of its manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. it has sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

