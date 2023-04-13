RBC Capital Reiterates Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.95% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reinsurance Group of America is $163.39. The forecasts range from a low of $145.44 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.95% from its latest reported closing price of $137.36.

The projected annual revenue for Reinsurance Group of America is $17,324MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.94.

Reinsurance Group of America Declares $0.80 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $137.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.23%, the lowest has been 1.28%, and the highest has been 4.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RECS - Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Prelude Capital Management holds 27K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 14.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 42.40% over the last quarter.

IWR - iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF holds 195K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 6.59% over the last quarter.

SCHM - Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF holds 174K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 682K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1050 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reinsurance Group of America. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 8.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGA is 0.33%, a decrease of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 75,683K shares. The put/call ratio of RGA is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Reinsurance Group Of America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated provides reinsurance services. The Company offers life and health related reinsurance products and financial solutions. Reinsurance Group of America serves customers globally.

