RBC Capital Reiterates Regenxbio (RGNX) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 155.14% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regenxbio is 42.10. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 155.14% from its latest reported closing price of 16.50.

The projected annual revenue for Regenxbio is 189MM, an increase of 94.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regenxbio. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 8.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGNX is 0.13%, an increase of 16.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 41,310K shares. The put/call ratio of RGNX is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,702K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,006K shares, representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 593.97% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,652K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,739K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 2,027K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,641K shares, representing an increase of 19.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 15.50% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,355K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing an increase of 11.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 19.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,239K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Regenxbio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

