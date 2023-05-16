RBC Capital Reiterates Radius Global Infrastructure Inc - (RADI) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc - (NASDAQ:RADI) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.15% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc - is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.15% from its latest reported closing price of 14.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc - is 170MM, an increase of 16.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RADI is 0.29%, an increase of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.70% to 111,643K shares. The put/call ratio of RADI is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Centerbridge Partners holds 10,925K shares representing 10.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 7,974K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,874K shares, representing a decrease of 11.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADI by 31.04% over the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 5,495K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 5,050K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company.

FIL holds 3,870K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company.

Radius Global Infrastructure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiary AP Wireless ('APW'), is a multinational owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of triple-net ground, rooftop and other critical communications properties leased to wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure. APW's proven lease origination engine drives highly attractive yields on capital invested. The Company is also expanding into other digital infrastructure segments and has a broad pipeline of proprietary and non-proprietary acquisitions, investments and build-to-suit opportunities.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.