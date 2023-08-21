RBC Capital Reiterates Radius Global Infrastructure Inc - (RADI) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc - (NASDAQ:RADI) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.72% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc - is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.72% from its latest reported closing price of 14.90.

The projected annual revenue for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc - is 170MM, an increase of 8.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RADI is 0.41%, an increase of 30.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.79% to 111,027K shares. The put/call ratio of RADI is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Centerbridge Partners holds 10,925K shares representing 10.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 5,402K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,495K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADI by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 5,050K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glazer Capital holds 4,407K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing an increase of 91.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADI by 1,396.69% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,989K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,870K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RADI by 43.70% over the last quarter.

Radius Global Infrastructure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiary AP Wireless ('APW'), is a multinational owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of triple-net ground, rooftop and other critical communications properties leased to wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure. APW's proven lease origination engine drives highly attractive yields on capital invested. The Company is also expanding into other digital infrastructure segments and has a broad pipeline of proprietary and non-proprietary acquisitions, investments and build-to-suit opportunities.

