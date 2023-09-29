RBC Capital Reiterates Quaker Houghton (KWR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.12% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quaker Houghton is 236.13. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $264.60. The average price target represents an increase of 45.12% from its latest reported closing price of 162.71.

The projected annual revenue for Quaker Houghton is 1,977MM, an increase of 0.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 547 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quaker Houghton. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KWR is 0.18%, a decrease of 8.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.66% to 17,165K shares. The put/call ratio of KWR is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,065K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares, representing a decrease of 15.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 18.92% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 957K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 906K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares, representing a decrease of 37.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 32.94% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 601K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 575.71% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 583K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 85.66% over the last quarter.

Quaker Houghton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemicals,specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others.

