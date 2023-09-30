RBC Capital Reiterates PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.68% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for PNC Financial Services Group is 144.48. The forecasts range from a low of 113.12 to a high of $184.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.68% from its latest reported closing price of 122.77.

The projected annual revenue for PNC Financial Services Group is 23,502MM, an increase of 10.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2261 funds or institutions reporting positions in PNC Financial Services Group. This is a decrease of 104 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNC is 0.33%, a decrease of 8.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 384,352K shares. The put/call ratio of PNC is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,743K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,845K shares, representing an increase of 42.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 65.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,463K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,375K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,609K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,670K shares, representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 672.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,503K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,357K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,926K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,501K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 118.51% over the last quarter.

PNC Financial Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

he PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management.

